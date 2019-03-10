Marlins' Pablo Lopez: Perfect against Nats
Lopez struck out four over four perfect innings in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals.
The right-hander was simply dominant against what could wind up being Washington's Opening Day lineup, and the Nats only managed to get one ball out of the infield against Lopez -- a loud fly ball to the warning track in center field by Anthony Rendon to end the fourth inning. Lopez now has a 1.00 ERA and 8:1 K:BB through nine spring innings while giving up only three hits, and if the 23-year-old continues to perform at this level over the next two weeks, the Marlins may have little choice but to find room for him in the big-league rotation.
