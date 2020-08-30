Lopez (3-2) allowed two earned runs on six hits and no walks while striking out five across seven innings to take the loss Saturday against the Rays.

Lopez held the Rays scoreless through five innings, but surrendered a run in each of his final two frames. He dominated with groundball outs, racking up 12 groundouts to go along with his five punchouts. Lopez has now allowed two or fewer earned runs in each of his seven outings this season, accruing a 2.10 ERA with a 32:7 K:BB across 34.1 innings. He is scheduled to make his next start Saturday in a rematch against Tampa Bay.