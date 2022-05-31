Lopez didn't factor into the decision in Monday's 7-1 loss to the Rockies, allowing three hits and four walks over six scoreless innings. He struck out five.

The right-hander pitched around trouble and tossed only 58 of 99 pitches for strikes, but Lopez still exited the game with the Marlins ahead 1-0, only to see Cole Sulser and the bullpen implode. Lopez delivered his fifth quality start of the season, and he'll take a stellar 1.83 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 61:15 K:BB through 59 innings into his next outing.