Lopez gave up one run on five hits and zero walks while striking out five over six innings Thursday in Philadelphia. He did not factor in the decision.

He only needed 87 pitches (60 strikes), working efficiently en route to his third quality start in six career outings in the big leagues. Lopez's 4.67 ERA isn't impressive, but in the three starts when he's been on, he's been quite good. Unfortunately the Brewers and Nationals (twice) have tagged him to the tune of 14 runs in 16.2 innings across his three bad starts in the majors. His next start will come Tuesday against the Cardinals.