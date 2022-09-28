Lopez (10-10) picked up the win Tuesday, giving up three runs on five hits over six innings in a 6-4 victory over the Mets. He struck out five without walking a batter.

The right-hander extended his quality start streak to three while reaching double-digit wins for the first time in his major-league career. It was a much better performance from Lopez than the last time he faced the Mets (eight runs in 3.2 innings Sept, 10), and even with that outing included he's having a solid finish to the season, posting a 4.15 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 36:10 K:BB through 39 innings over his last seven starts.