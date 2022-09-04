Lopez (8-9) allowed two runs on five hits, a walk and a hit batsman while striking out seven in four innings in a 7-1 loss Sunday in Atlanta.

Lopez was removed after four innings thanks to a nearly two-hour rain delay after the top of the fifth. A third-inning sacrifice fly and Marcell Ozuna's solo shot in the fourth accounted for the runs against him. His seven punchouts were the most batters he's fanned in a start since July 26. Since the All-Star break, he's 2-5 with a 5.48 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and seven homers allowed in 46 innings across nine outings. His next start will likely be next weekend at home against the Mets.