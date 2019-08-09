Marlins' Pablo Lopez: Rehab start looming
Lopez (shoulder) will throw one more bullpen session before making a rehab start, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.
His recovery hasn't gone as smoothly or as quickly as initially anticipated, but he threw a bullpen session Friday and that apparently went OK. Fernandez only mentions one rehab start for Lopez, but he may need several considering he has been sidelined for almost two months.
