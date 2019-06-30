Marlins' Pablo Lopez: Resumes throwing Monday
Lopez (shoulder) will begin his throwing program Monday, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.
Lopez was expected to start his throwing progression Saturday but instead had it pushed back by a couple days. The 23-year-old will require some time to build up his arm strength and isn't expected to rejoin the Marlins anytime soon, but it's nonetheless a good sign to see him begin throwing after dealing with the right shoulder strain.
