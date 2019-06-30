Lopez (shoulder) will begin his throwing program Monday, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.

Lopez was expected to start his throwing progression Saturday but instead had it pushed back by a couple days. The 23-year-old will require some time to build up his arm strength and isn't expected to rejoin the Marlins anytime soon, but it's nonetheless a good sign to see him begin throwing after dealing with the right shoulder strain.

