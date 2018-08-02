Marlins' Pablo Lopez: Returns to mound Thursday
Lopez will start Thursday's game against the Phillies, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Lopez had been slated to start Wednesday's series finale against the Braves, but was pushed back a day in the pitching schedule after rain ended up postponing that contest. The rookie right-hander will now square off against Nick Pivetta as the Marlins kick off a four-game set in Philadelphia.
