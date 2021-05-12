Lopez (0-3) took the loss against the Diamondbacks on Tuesday, pitching 4.1 innings and allowing six runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out three.

The right-hander entered the contest having given up just one earned run over his previous 24 innings, but he was unable to maintain the momentum against Arizona. Most of the damage against Lopez was done in the fifth inning, when he allowed five baserunners and got his only out via a sacrifice fly. Lopez ended up being charged with five runs in the frame, pushing his season ERA up to 3.07. That's a solid mark in spite of Lopez's 0-3 record, and he has thus far produced six strong starts versus two clunkers. Lopez's next outing is likely to come this weekend on the road against the Dodgers.