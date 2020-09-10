Lopez (3-4) allowed seven runs on four hits (one home run) and four walks while striking out two across 1.2 innings Wednesday as he took the loss against the Braves.

Lopez allowed the first three batters to reach in the second inning but looked as though he may escape with minimal damage after he got the next two Brave hitters out via a fielder's choice and a sacrifice fly. Unfortunately, that was not the case as the next four batters reached base, resulting in five runs scored which was highlighted by a three-run homer by Travis D'Arnaud. Lopez was immediately yanked following the long ball and was replaced by Jordan Yamamoto who gave up four more runs before finally recording the third out of the inning. That's now back-to-back rough outings for the 24-year-old who's ERA has shot up to a 4.50 after maintaining a 1.83 through his first seven starts. Lopez will look to get back on track as he lines up to take the mound Monday against the Phillies.