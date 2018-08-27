Marlins' Pablo Lopez: Saddled with tough-luck loss vs. Braves
Lopez (2-4) allowed one run on six hits and five walks while striking out four over 5.2 innings as he took the loss Sunday against Atlanta.
Lopez gave up just one run in the sixth inning, but the Marlins failed to score in the series finale, resulting in Lopez's fourth loss of the season. He issued a season-high five free passes, throwing 62 of 101 pitches for strikes. Despite back-to-back solid outings out of the 22-year-old right-hander (two runs across 11.2 frames), Lopez hasn't secured a victory since July 21 against the Rays. He'll look for more run support in his next start, which lines up for Sunday against Toronto.
