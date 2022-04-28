Lopez (3-0) picked up the win in Wednesday's 2-1 victory over the Nationals, scattering three hits and a walk over six scoreless innings while striking out six.

A two-out double by Yadiel Hernandez in the fourth inning accounted for the only baserunner to even get into scoring position against Lopez in another dominant performance. The right-hander extended his scoreless streak to 18.1 innings, as he hasn't given up a run since the final frame of his first start of the year, and Lopez will carry a minuscule 0.39 ERA, 0,73 WHIP and 23:4 K:BB through 23.1 IP into his next outing.