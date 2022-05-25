Lopez (4-2) was charged with the loss Tuesday against the Rays after giving up four runs on nine hits with eight strikeouts and zero walks over seven innings.

Lopez allowed three home runs, including Kevin Kiermaier's inside-the-park homer, which accounted for all four of Tampa Bay's runs on the day. The big blow came in the sixth inning when Ji-Man Choi crushed a two-run shot to right field. The right-hander generated an impressive 21 swinging strikes on 86 pitches, but the long balls soured that effort as he allowed more than three earned runs for the first time in 2022. Lopez still has strong numbers for the season with a 2.04 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 56:11 K:BB across 53 innings.