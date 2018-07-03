Marlins' Pablo Lopez: Set for Thursday's start
Lopez will take the mound against Washington on Thursday, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.
Lopez earned a victory during his major-league debut against the Mets on Saturday, allowing just two runs on six hits and one walk while striking out five over six innings. With Sandy Alcantara hitting the disabled list due to an infection, Lopez will remain in the rotation for the time being.
More News
-
Marlins' Pablo Lopez: Gets win in MLB debut•
-
Marlins' Pablo Lopez: Confirmed as Saturday's starter•
-
Marlins' Pablo Lopez: Could start for big club Saturday•
-
Marlins' Pablo Lopez: Making impression at Double-A•
-
Marlins' Pablo Lopez: Lands on MiLB DL•
-
Marlins' Pablo Lopez: Turning heads this spring•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Solid outfield options
Heath Cummings looks at Avisail Garcia's recent hot streak and whether he can repeat 2017.
-
Why you shouldn't drop Jon Gray
Jon Gray got a surprise demotion to Triple-A over the weekend, but Scott White explains why...
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
What should Fantasy owners do with some of the highly-owned struggling starting pitchers? Is...
-
Waivers: Fried shows potential
If you're looking for upside on the wire, we've got it to kick off Week 15. Just don't go looking...
-
Rankings: Benintendi up, not Bryant
Scott White is a senior Fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest Fantasy baseball...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...