Lopez will join High-A Jupiter's rotation, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Lopez has struggled a bit this season as a starter for High-A Modesto in the Mariners' organization (5.04 ERA), but he's shown surprising durability since undergoing Tommy John surgery back in 2014. He'll remain at the same level in his new organization as he tries to get back on track.

