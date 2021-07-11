Lopez (5-5) earned the win Sunday versus Atlanta. He allowed three runs on five hits and two walks with nine strikeouts in six innings.

Lopez made MLB history by becoming the first pitcher to strike out nine straight batters to start a game. While he dominated the first time through the order, Atlanta got on the board in the fourth inning. Dansby Swanson added a solo shot in the sixth, but it didn't stop Lopez from recording his first quality start since June 25. The 25-year-old has done well with a 3.03 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 111:25 K:BB across 101 innings this season. He'll look to keep up the good work while likely starting during a four-game series versus Philadelphia coming out of the All-Star break.