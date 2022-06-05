Lopez allowed four runs on four hits and two walks while striking out six across seven innings against San Francisco on Saturday. He did not factor in the decision.

Lopez allowed a total of four runs between the third and fourth innings, but he stuck around for three more frames and kept the Giants off the scoreboard while Miami mounted a comeback. The right-hander finished with his fourth no-decision over his past five starts, tossing a season-high 110 pitches. Lopez will carry a 2.18 ERA into his next outing, which is lined up to come at home against Washington next week.