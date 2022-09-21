Lopez didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Cubs, allowing one run on five hits over 6.2 innings. He struck out six without walking a batter.

The right-hander put together one of his better starts of the second half, but a lack of run support kept Lopez out of the win column. He tossed 68 of 105 pitches for strikes en route to his second straight quality start but only his fifth in 12 outings since the All-Star break, a stretch during which he's stumbled to a 5.57 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 61:18 K:BB through 63 innings.