Marlins' Pablo Lopez: Settles for no-decision
Lopez didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Giants, giving up one run on four hits and a walk over six innings while striking out five.
The right-hander continues to alternate quality starts with poor ones. Over his last seven outings, Lopez has given up one run or fewer in four of them -- and 18 runs in the other three. The end result is a 4.99 ERA and 55:15 K:B through 57.2 innings on the year, but he'll look to break out of his pattern in his next start Tuesday in Milwaukee.
