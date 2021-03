Lopez will take the mound for the Marlins' second game of the season, April 2 against the Rays, Bill Ladson of MLB.com reports.

He'll follow Sandy Alcantara, who received the Opening Day assignment from manager Don Mattingly. Lopez has had a solid spring, posting a 2.63 ERA and 9:1 K:BB through 13,2 innings, and the 25-year-old is looking to take another step forward after breaking out with a 3.61 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 24.1 percent strikeout rate last year.