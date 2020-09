Lopez (5-4) pitched 5.1 innings on Saturday, giving up two runs on three hits and three walks, as the Marlins beat the Nationals 7-3. He also struck out seven.

Lopez fired 100 pitches (60 for strikes) and worked out of multiple jams to earn his second consecutive win. The 24-year-old lowered his season ERA to 3.96 through 10 starts. He is scheduled to take the mount on Thursday against Atlanta.