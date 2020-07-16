Lopez (personal) is starting in Thursday's intrasquad matchup, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Lopez was away from the team for a few days while attending to a personal matter, but he'll return to action Thursday. Given the brevity of his absence, the 24-year-old should be ready for Opening Day. Lopez is expected to have a spot in the Marlins' rotation when the regular season starts.
