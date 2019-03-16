Marlins' Pablo Lopez: Still in running for rotation
Lopez gave up three runs (one earned) on five hits over five innings of relief while striking out three in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Braves.
It's probably not a coincidence that Lopez was paired with Wei-Yin Chen (who worked the first four frames) in this one, as the two could be competing directly for a rotation spot to begin the season. Lopez has had the more successful spring by far, posting a 1.29 ERA and 11:1 K:BB through 14 innings, but Chen's hefty contract could tip the balance in his favor regardless of the results in camp.
