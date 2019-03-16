Lopez gave up three runs (one earned) on five hits over five innings of relief while striking out three in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Braves.

It's probably not a coincidence that Lopez was paired with Wei-Yin Chen (who worked the first four frames) in this one, as the two could be competing directly for a rotation spot to begin the season. Lopez has had the more successful spring by far, posting a 1.29 ERA and 11:1 K:BB through 14 innings, but Chen's hefty contract could tip the balance in his favor regardless of the results in camp.

