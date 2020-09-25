Lopez (6-4) picked up the win Thursday as the Marlins downed Atlanta 4-2, giving up two hits and two walks over five scoreless innings. He struck out six.

The right-hander extended his winning streak to three straight starts, posting a 1.56 ERA and 19:5 K:BB through 17.1 innings over that stretch. With the Marlins currently holding onto the No. 6 seed in the National League and fighting to clinch a playoff spot over the final weekend, Lopez will have to wait and see whether he'll get a chance to continue his winning streak in the postseason.