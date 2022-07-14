Lopez pitched five innings, surrendering one run on one hit and four walks with three strikeouts in Wednesday's 5-4 10th inning victory over the Pirates. He did not factor into the decision.

Lopez was effective Wednesday, limiting the Pirates to just one run on a Ben Gamel RBI single in the top of the fifth frame. Lopez has now surrendered four runs over 16.1 innings in his last three starts after he gave up five runs to the Cardinals on June 27. The strong stretch has lowered his ERA to 2.86 over 104 innings in 18 starts this season. Lopez will head into the All-Star break with a 6-4 record and he's tentatively expected to pitch again July 21 against the Rangers.