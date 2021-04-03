Lopez didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 6-4 loss to the Rays, giving up two hits and two walks over five scoreless innings while striking out four.

The right-hander threw 51 of 77 pitches for strikes before exiting with the score tied 0-0, only to watch Richard Bleier promptly serve up a homer to Austin Meadows in the top of the sixth and get the ball rolling on a wild finish. Lopez took a big step forward in 2020, and it looks like he might be able to build on those gains this season. The 25-year-old will face the Cardinals at home in his next scheduled start Wednesday.