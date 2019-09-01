Lopez (5-7) took the loss Saturday at Washington after surrendering six runs on six hits over three innings. He struck out one and did not walk a batter.

Lopez served up back-to-back homers to Anthony Rendon and Juan Soto during the first inning, which set the tone for the following two frames. The 23-year-old has a 4.89 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 77:19 K:BB this season but has a more favorable matchup against the Royals on Friday.