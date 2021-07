Lopez (4-5) took the loss Friday despite being ejected after facing only one batter, as he was charged with the only run of the game in a 1-0 win by Atlanta.

The right-hander's first pitch ran inside and plunked Ronald Acuna, resulting in Lopez's ejection, and Acuna then came around to score on a single and sacrifice fly off Ross Detwiler. Lopez has hit a batter in four straight starts, and on the year he carries a 2.97 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 94:22 K:BB through 91 innings.