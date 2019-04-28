Marlins' Pablo Lopez: Suffers fourth loss
Lopez allowed four runs on three hits and three walks and struck out four over 5.2 innings on the way to a loss Sunday against the Phillies.
Lopez wasn't sharp on the hill in the series finale, surrendering a run in the first, two in the third and another in the sixth on a wild pitch. The 23-year-old righty was coming off a pair of stellar outings heading into Sunday's start (two earned runs over 11.1 frames), so he'll aim to get back on track in his next outing, which lines up for Sunday against Atlanta.
