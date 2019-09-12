Marlins' Pablo Lopez: Surrenders five runs in no-decision
Lopez allowed five runs on five hits and four walks across five innings during Wednesday's loss to the Brewers. He had two strikeouts and did not factor in the decision.
Lopez struggled with his command Wednesday as he delivered only 44 of his 84 pitches for strikes on his way to issuing a season-high four walks. The 23-year-old has a 4.97 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 85:23 K:BB through 96 innings and lines up to pitch Monday at Arizona.
