Lopez (6-5) allowed five earned runs on five hits and three walks while striking out six across five innings to take the loss Thursday against the Rangers.

Lopez ran into some bad luck that made his line look worse than he actually performed, including a pair of infield singles that lengthened the third inning during which he allowed three earned runs. However, he also served up a homer to Adolis Garcia and surrendered at least three walks for the third time in his last four starts. Those struggles with control largely haven't come back to haunt Lopez, as he entered Thursday's start having maintained a 2.20 ERA and 0.98 WHIP across his previous three outings. Overall, Lopez owns a 3.14 ERA and 107:35 K:BB across 109 frames for the campaign.