Lopez (0-2) was tagged with the loss Sunday against the Giants after tossing six innings of one-run ball. He allowed six hits and two walks while fanning nine.

Lopez was the victim of the Marlins' offensive struggles in this one, as Miami went 3-for-29 as a team and didn't score a single run -- throwing out Lopez's impressive outing. The right-hander has given two or fewer runs in three of his first four appearances, and it seems his outing at Atlanta -- when he allowed six runs and nine hits across four innings -- was nothing more than a bump on the road for him. He owns a 3.32 ERA through his first 21.2 innings in 2021.