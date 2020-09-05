Lopez (3-3) allowed five runs on five hits and two walks while striking out six over four innings in a loss to the Rays on Friday.

Yoshi Tsutsugo touched Lopez up for a long ball in the second inning and the Rays piled on for four additional runs in the fourth. That ended Lopez's streak of four consecutive quality starts. Despite this hiccup, Lopez still has a 2.70 ERA and 1.13 WHIP for the season, and if he rebounds in a hurry, Lopez will end up being a big riser in fantasy drafts next spring. He lines up to face the Braves in Atlanta next week.