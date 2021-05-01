Lopez pitched seven scoreless innings, allowing six hits and two walks in a no-decision versus Washington on Friday. He struck out two.

Lopez and Washington starter Jon Lester engaged in a pitchers' duel Friday -- all three runs in Washington's 2-1 win came in the 10th inning. The 25-year-old Lopez has a 2.34 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 34:10 K:BB across 34.2 innings this season. Despite the solid work on the mound, he remains at 0-2 with four quality starts in six outings. He's tentatively scheduled for his next start Thursday versus Arizona.