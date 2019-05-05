Marlins' Pablo Lopez: Throws six scoreless
Lopez pitched six shutout innings, allowing three hits with six strikeouts and one walk in a no-decision against the Braves on Sunday.
The 23-year-old has pitched much better in the last couple weeks than he did at the beginning of April. In two of his last three starts, he's allowed zero earned runs, and since April 16, Lopez has dropped his ERA more than 2.5 runs. He is 2-4 with a 4.03 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 39 strikeouts in 38 innings this season. His next scheduled start is for Friday at the Mets.
