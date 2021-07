Lopez was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a right rotator cuff strain, Fish Stripes reports.

This is hardly ideal, as Lopez had been pitching better than ever lately, striking out 33 over his last 23 innings. The Marlins' rotation has been hit hard by injuries, and perhaps this will lead to the promotion of Edward Cabrera or Braxton Garrett, both of whom have been pitching well at Triple-A. Lopez is without a timetable to return.