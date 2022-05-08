Lopez (4-1) earned the win during Saturday's 8-0 shutout of San Diego, allowing five hits and two walks with five strikeouts in eight scoreless innings.

After escaping a bases-loaded jam in the first inning, Lopez rolled through San Diego's lineup en route to a tidy fourth victory to give him a share of the league lead. The 26-year-old fired 65 of 97 pitches for strikes and has now prevented the opponent from scoring in four of his six starts, compiling an MLB-best 1.00 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 35 strikeouts in 36 innings in the process. He'll look to keep it going against Milwaukee next weekend.