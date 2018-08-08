Marlins' Pablo Lopez: Tosses quality start in no-decision
Lopez allowed two runs on four hits and one walk across seven innings Tuesday in a no-decision against the Cardinals. He struck out five.
Lopez silenced the visitors' bats through the first six innings but saw his shutout and the lead lost on a two-run home run from Paul DeJong in the seventh. While he was unable to notch his third win of the season, he delivered his longest career outing and his third quality start in the last four. Lopez has posted a 2.92 ERA to go along with a 19:4 K:BB over that stretch and will look to continue his recent success in his next scheduled start against the Braves.
