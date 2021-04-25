Lopez completed six innings against San Francisco on Saturday, yielding one run on two hits and one walk while striking out seven. He did not factor in the decision.

Lopez and Giants starter Kevin Gausman went toe-to-toe in a pitching duel, with each pitcher giving up a single run on two hits. Lopez didn't go as deep into the game as his counterpart, but he stuck around long enough to pick up his second straight quality start and third overall on the campaign. The right-hander has been very effective in four of his five starts this season and owns an excellent 2.93 ERA, though he doesn't yet have a win to show for it. He'll try to change that when he faces the Nationals in Washington on Friday in his next scheduled start.