Lopez gave up two runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out five in 6.1 innings Wednesday. He did not factor in the decision.

Lopez had another very solid outing Wednesday night as he generated his second consecutive quality start. However, the offense behind him was unable to touch Jacob DeGrom as Lopez came up empty trying to grab his fourth win of the season. The 24-year-old right-hander has not allowed more than two runs in a start year as his 2.42 ERA ranks just outside the top-15 among starting pitchers. Lopez currently lines up to face the Nationals on Sunday as he looks to complete his two-start week with a win.