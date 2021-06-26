Lopez (4-4) earned the win Friday against the Nationals after tossing six innings of two-run ball, giving up six hits and a walk while fanning nine.

The right-hander has three wins and three quality starts over his last four appearances, so there's no doubt he's been pitching at a high level of late. The nine strikeouts also tied Lopez's season-high mark, and he has recorded seven or more strikeouts in four of his last five games as well. He's slated to take the ball next playing on the road against the Phillies next week.