Lopez (0-1) allowed two earned runs on three hits and two walks while striking out six across 6.2 innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Cardinals.

Lopez held the Cardinals off the board until the seventh inning, when he surrendered a two-run home run to Yadier Molina. The result was a tough-luck loss, as Jack Flaherty also pitched very well opposite him. Lopez hasn't flashed a ton of swing-and-miss stuff early on -- he generated nine swinging strikes on 99 total pitches Wednesday -- but has still allowed only two earned runs across 11.2 frames while posting a 10:4 K:BB across two starts. He'll draw a tough assignment in his next outing, which is currently projected to come Monday at Atlanta.