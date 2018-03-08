Lopez tossed two scoreless innings in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros, giving up two hits and striking out three.

Coming on in relief of Justin Nicolino in the third inning, Lopez wasn't facing scrubs, as his strikeout victims included Carlos Correa and Brian McCann. The 22-year-old has yet to pitch above High-A, so he's no threat to break camp with a spot on the 25-man roster, but Lopez has flashed an electric mid-90s fastball and good control this spring. A strong campaign in the high minors could have him soaring up prospect lists and into the Marlins' rotation plans for 2019.