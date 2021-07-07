Lopez did not factor into the decision during Tuesday's win over the Dodgers. He allowed one run on four hits and a walk while striking out eight across four innings.

While Lopez found the strike zone well, it took him 91 pitches to get through four innings, hence the early exit. The right-hander has now hit a batter in each of his last five starts, including a bizarre loss last time out during which he was ejected after hitting Ronald Acuna with his first pitch of the game. Across 19 appearances this season, Lopez has compiled a 2.94 ERA and 1.08 WHIP. The 25-year-old is projected to make his next start at home Sunday against Atlanta.