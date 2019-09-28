Lopez allowed four runs on eight hits with no walks and three strikeouts across 4.1 innings during a no-decision against the Phillies on Friday.

The 23-year-old bounced back from walking four batters in his last outing to handing out zero free passes Friday, but the eight hits he yielded led to a fourth straight no-decision. In his last seven outings of the year, which came after he returned from the IL on Aug. 26, Lopez went 0-3 with a 7.01 ERA. He finishes the season 5-8 with a 5.09 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 95 strikeouts in 111.1 innings.