Marlins' Pablo Lopez: Yields eight hits in no-decision
Lopez allowed four runs on eight hits with no walks and three strikeouts across 4.1 innings during a no-decision against the Phillies on Friday.
The 23-year-old bounced back from walking four batters in his last outing to handing out zero free passes Friday, but the eight hits he yielded led to a fourth straight no-decision. In his last seven outings of the year, which came after he returned from the IL on Aug. 26, Lopez went 0-3 with a 7.01 ERA. He finishes the season 5-8 with a 5.09 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 95 strikeouts in 111.1 innings.
More News
-
Marlins' Pablo Lopez: Gives up three in no-decision•
-
Marlins' Pablo Lopez: Bounces back with quality start•
-
Marlins' Pablo Lopez: Surrenders five runs in no-decision•
-
Marlins' Pablo Lopez: Loses despite quality start•
-
Marlins' Pablo Lopez: Struggles through three frames•
-
Marlins' Pablo Lopez: Gives up four runs in loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early outfield rankings for 2020
The top five picks in most every 2020 draft figure to be outfielders, but how does the position...
-
Early shortstop rankings for 2020
Shortstop just seems to get better and better, and it's now a position where you're likely...
-
Early third base rankings for 2020
In the juiced ball era, every position is deep. But none is as deep as third base, where revealing...
-
Waivers: Hampson comes through
Turns out Jose Ramirez's injury wasn't a season-ender after all. Is he worth a gamble for the...
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...