Bugg's contract was selected by the Marlins on Sunday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Bugg has advanced through the ranks since being drafted by Miami in 2016, and he finally earned his first trip to the big leagues. He shined over 17 appearances this season with Triple-A Jacksonville, posting a 1.88 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 32:13 K:BB over 28.2 innings.