Venditte signed a minor-league contract with the Marlins on Friday which includes an invitation to spring training, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

Venditte didn't seem much action during the 2019 season with the Giants, making just two appearances out of the bullpen (3.1 innings). He allowed six runs and fanned two over that short stretch. The switch pitcher will have an opportunity to win a relief role during spring training, though there's a good chance he'll begin the year at Triple-A Wichita.