Monteverde has a 1.22 ERA, 0.70 WHIP and 49 strikeouts in 37 innings through six starts for Double-A Pensacola.

A 25-year-old southpaw with a low-90s fastball, Monteverde is dominating via his strong slider and changeup, as well as via deception and pitchability. He is a flyball pitcher (30.1 GB%) whose strikeouts at Double-A oversell his projected MLB success, but Monteverde's secondary offerings and command are good enough for him to someday pitch at the back of a big-league rotation.