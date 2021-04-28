Campbell is slated to start Saturday's game against the Nationals in Washington, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Campbell was initially scheduled to make his first big-league start last weekend in San Francisco, but poor weather leading up to opening pitch prompted the Marlins to instead deploy him as a primary pitcher out of the bullpen. The Rule 5 pick fanned five hitters over three innings of long relief, but he served up three runs on four hits and two walks to take the loss. Campbell will now get the chance to fill a traditional starting role, with his workload likely to be capped around four or five innings, depending on how efficiently he pitches. The 25-year-old may not be in line for any additional starts beyond this weekend with Elieser Hernandez (biceps) nearing a return from the injured list.